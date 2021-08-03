Cancel
Grab a Google Nest Hub at an all-time-low $49 right now

By David Watsky
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's Nest Hub is one of our top-rated smart displays and it's never been cheaper than it is right now. If you scurry, you can get a brand-new first-gen Nest Hub for $48 on eBay -- an all-time-low price. It appears inventory may be limited but according to our back-of-the-napkin math, there should be at least a few hundred left at the time of this writing.

InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
xda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.
AmazonPosted by
Best Life

Never Leave a Rental House Without Doing This One Thing, Experts Say

One of the best perks about staying at a vacation rental property is that it can easily feel like your home away from home. And whether it's a cozy cottage in the mountains or a beachside abode, there's a good chance you're making yourself as comfortable as possible during your well-earned vacation. But according to experts, there's a chance you're forgetting to do one crucial thing before you leave your rental house at the end of your trip. Read on to see what you should be adding to your travel checklist.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 6, Garmin Watch get massive price cut at Amazon

The summer months, especially as we look toward the fall, are a great time to consider your health and fitness, and there are more versatile ways than ever to do so with these Apple Watch deals and Garmin Watch deals. Right now at Amazon, you can add health and fitness monitoring to your outdoor adventures and save $100 on the Garmin Instinct. Meanwhile, you can monitor your health and fitness while looking cool — and save $50 — with the Apple Watch Series 6.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung's Family Hub fridge now comes with Alexa built-in

Earlier this year, Samsung refreshed the 22.5-inch touchscreen on its flagship Family Hub smart refrigerator, giving it a cleaner interface and new features for cooking and shopping. Now, the company is adding Alexa into the newest Family Hub models, as well -- and that might make for a crowded house, given that the smart fridge already plays home to Samsung's own voice assistant, Bixby.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon and Best Buy’s latest Fire TVs have a sleeker design and better HDR

Amazon and Best Buy are continuing on with their TV partnership that started three years ago. Today, the companies announced new Insignia and Toshiba TVs that run Amazon’s Fire TV software. The latest F50 series improves on previous “Fire TV Edition” sets — Amazon is just calling them “Fire TVs” now — with expanded quantum dot HDR color for a more vivid picture. The new models also feature slimmer bezels, DTS Virtual-X audio from the built-in speakers, and continue to support Dolby Vision HDR.
BusinessThe Verge

Who wins when Amazon pulls brands from its store?

If you’re looking to buy a new USB cable, wireless charger, or that fast-charging USB power brick that didn’t come with your new $1,000 phone (but definitely should have), there’s a typical process many people go through. You open Amazon’s site in a new tab or the app on your phone, type in the thing you’re looking for, scan some review scores, and click Buy It Now.
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

The $60 thermometer bought by 1M+ people in 2020 is only $19.99 right now at Amazon

You might not be familiar with the brand iHealth, and that’s understandable. The company doesn’t spend anything on advertising here in the US. It focuses on modern home health care products that feature elevated designs like high-end consumer electronics. Since it doesn’t have a massive marketing budget though, its products are usually very affordable. That changed last year, however, when the brand’s flagship iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer skyrocketed in price to $60. It should go without saying that the pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but it wasn’t an issue of greed. Shipping issues and sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports caused...
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $85 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

While Samsung has yet to reveal everything that will be announced at its Galaxy Unpacked event next week, the leaks have pointed to quite a bit of fun. And if you're the kind of person who wants the latest and greatest, it's going to be a great show with preorders likely following. But if you're a deal hunter, Samsung has something to excite you right now. The popular Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds, which our own David Carnoy reviewed earlier this year, are currently available in refurbished form for less than half of their normal price at Best Buy.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Walmart’s new Onn Android TV box versus the Chromecast with Google TV [VIDEO]

As soon as the new Onn Android TV box showed up at Walmart, we were immediately intrigued. Armed with the new Android TV interface that pulls heavily from the already-great Google TV UI and a price that is absolutely jaw-dropping, there was already a good chance we were going to be happy with this streaming dongle. Upon further inspection after getting it out of the box, it turns out that this streaming device is better than expected and not just in a for-the-price sort of way.

