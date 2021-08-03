Mailbag: We could expect a violent reaction (copy)

The Rev. Liz Theoharis quoted Martin Luther King in a recent talk: “Poverty, racism and militarism, the three-headed evil … Address one and you address all.”. Why does over 50% of our federal discretionary spending go to the military, more than that of the next 10 biggest-spending countries in the world? Why do we need 860 military bases on foreign soil? France and China being a distant second and third, with fewer than 20 each. Does all this force really make us more secure?