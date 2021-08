How do you get rich with Vehicle Cargo and Special Cargo at the Office in GTA Online? If you own an Office in Los Santos, then you'll be able to learn How to Become a CEO, login to SecuroServ, and get rich with Special Cargo and Vehicle Cargo businesses. However, if you still need to purchase executive realty, then you can find the Best Office to Buy through the link. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain how to run and manage your new businesses so you can get rich with Special Cargo and Vehicle Cargo. You can also learn How to Get Rich with Warehouse Management at the Nightclub and How to Make Money in general.