Let's Look at Simone Biles' Olympic Saga from Her Perspective, Not 'Ours'
Simone Biles is back—not for us, but for herself. "I did this for me and nobody else," she told reporters after winning bronze in the balance beam final Tuesday in Tokyo. Biles' third-place finish repeats her beam result at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. At the time, third place was categorized as a disappointing finish for a star gymnast at the top of her game. But Tuesday's bronze is a triumph—not over the mental block that plagued her since the start of the Games but over the weight of other people's expectations.bleacherreport.com
