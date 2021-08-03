Red Dead Online adds a new Opportunity Mission and three-part Crime Contract
Red Dead Online players have two new missions to tackle this week, Rockstar has revealed. To start with, the Il Sovrano Opportunity tasks players with taking control of a precious yellow diamond known as Il Sovrano. The jewel will be in Rhodes for a brief time and players need to find information regarding its exact whereabouts and then decide how to steal it. Everyone who completes the mission will receive a free Weapon Component, while beating it on Ruthless Difficulty unlocks the Duplessis Top Hat in Madam Nazar’s store.egmnow.com
