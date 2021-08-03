Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Wanted Harrington Man- Sussex County

Sussex County, DE- Delaware State Police Troop 5 is seeking the public’s assistance locating Charles E. Moore, 32, of Harrington. On August 2, 2021, at approximately 7:16 p.m., troopers responded to Rifle Range Road, Bridgeville, for a physical altercation. During the incident, Moore physically assaulted a female acquaintance in the presence of two children and prevented the victim from calling the police before he fled the area on foot. Officers attempted to locate Moore but have been unsuccessful in locating him. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated for a serious injury.