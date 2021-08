Imagine a map of a city. Then cut from it all private property, as well as any space on a public sidewalk, within 500 feet of a school, day care, park, or library. Subtract as well any place within 5 feet from a building entrance or exit, 10 feet from a loading dock or driveway, 500 feet of an overpass, underpass, freeway ramp, tunnel, bridge, bike path, or subway.What little spaces remain, if anything, are now the few remaining places where it is legal to be homeless in Los Angeles, after mayor Eric Garcetti signed a sweeping new rule...