Connecticut State

Police: Motorcyclist fled after rear-ending other driver in Waterford

By Tara O'Neill
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERFORD — Connecticut State Police are asking for help to identify the driver of a motorcycle that allegedly rear-ended another driver last week and fled. Troopers responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash near Exit 82 of Route 85 around 4:50 p.m. July 30 and found that a motorcycle had rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic for an unrelated accident, state police from the Troop E barracks said.

