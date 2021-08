The much-anticipated fall semester is approaching at Mississippi State, and a variety of fun experiences await new students as they arrive on the Starkville campus. “The start of a new academic year is always a very fun time on campus because we have so many ways for students to build connections and get engaged,” said Regina Hyatt, MSU’s vice president for student affairs. “We continue to urge all students to get vaccinated, so they don’t have to miss out on going to class and participating in events if they get sick or are exposed to the virus.”