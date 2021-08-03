76ers Rumors: Danny Green Contract Talks 'Nowhere Close'; Celtics, More Interested
Contract negotiations between the Philadelphia 76ers and guard Danny Green are reportedly "nowhere close," which suggests he might be heading elsewhere. Harrison Sanford of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported Green's representatives have spoken "multiple times" with the Sixers but have made no progress on a deal. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams that have reached out to Green's agent.bleacherreport.com
