STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State continued its first week of fall camp Sunday morning inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center with the third overall practice and first in shoulder pads since the spring. Afterward, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, now in his second year at the position, met with reporters and members of the media to answer several questions about the Cowboys' offense heading into the season. Here is everything Dunn had to say in regards to the upcoming wide receivers, the depth at running back and the plan for how the offense may look this season.