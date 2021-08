Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood’s stock has mounted a comeback—and then some. Following its lackluster debut in the public markets, the brokerage based in Menlo Park, Calif., saw its stock steadily climb in the first trading days of August. Then, soon after the U.S. equity market opened for trading Wednesday, Robinhood shares, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD, exploded in value as related options contracts began to trade.