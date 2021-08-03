Cancel
Darren Waller Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Raiders tight end

By Dan Schneier
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Waller entered 2020 right on the fringe of the elite tight end tier. Soon after, he became the No. 1 target on a Raiders offense that funneled a lot of their passing game through Waller. With the increase in volume came an increase in production and now he is viewed as arguably the second-best tight end option heading into 2021 -- and certainly in that elite tier of tight ends.

