Darren Waller Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Raiders tight end

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Our fantasy experts are back with our PPR Tight End Rankings for the upcoming 2021 season and it remains extremely top-heavy! How crucial is it to draft one of the big three in Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, and George Kittle, or is there value to be had later in the draft? Find out below from our analysts who to avoid, who will breakout, and more!