Darren Waller Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Raiders tight end
Darren Waller entered 2020 right on the fringe of the elite tight end tier. Soon after, he became the No. 1 target on a Raiders offense that funneled a lot of their passing game through Waller. With the increase in volume came an increase in production and now he is viewed as arguably the second-best tight end option heading into 2021 -- and certainly in that elite tier of tight ends.www.cbssports.com
