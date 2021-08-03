Help Fat Macy's build a training academy
The brains behind social enterprise supper club Fat Macy's that trains and supports young people living in temporary accommodation, helping them move into their own homes, has recently opened a new bricks and mortar restaurant Ebury by Fat Macy’s in Pimlico earlier this year in the midst of Covid lockdown. Originally opening its doors to a limited menu, they're now in full flow, open for dine-in and takeaway offering, Middle-Eastern inspired small plates, Lebanese pizzas and sparkling natural wines alongside breakfast, lunch and coffee.www.timeout.com
