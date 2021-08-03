Cancel
Restaurant owner says Paul Rudd FaceTimed a staff member who had traveled to India to look after her COVID-stricken father

By Tom Murray
 2 days ago
Paul Rudd with chef Asma Khan.

Courtesy of Asma Khan

  • Paul Rudd dined at Asma Khan's London restaurant twice in one week.
  • The chef told Insider he FaceTimed a staff member who was in India caring for her father.
  • Khan praised Rudd for going above and beyond to make the call.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Paul Rudd visited chef Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express in London over the weekend, bringing "Schitt's Creek" creator Dan Levy with him.

It turned out Rudd loved the food so much, it was his second visit in a week, "Chef's Table" subject Khan told Insider.

During his time at the restaurant, Khan was bowled over by Rudd's "humility" and "kindness." Not only did the "Ant-Man" actor take pictures with Khan's employees, "who were melting at the fact he turned up," he even FaceTimed one staff member who couldn't be there.

"I have someone who works for me who had to go back to India because her father was in intensive care," Khan, whose kitchen is staffed entirely by South Asian women, explained. "He had COVID, he has survived, and everyone is fine."

Asma Khan, Dan Levy, and Paul Rudd dine at Darjeeling Express in London.

Courtesy of Asma Khan

"She was crying when they messaged to say Paul Rudd has been here. And when he came out to take a picture with everybody, they told him that one of our girls has gone back to India because her father was unwell and she loves you very much. Can you sign an autograph?"

Khan said that not only did Rudd sign an autograph, but he also spoke to the worker on FaceTime, causing emotions to run high.

"She was weeping and crying and saying, 'I love you. I love you.' And he told her, 'I love you very much. You did the right thing.' Everyone was in tears because I think that shows the man for what he is. I thought that was just the most beautiful thing he did.

"He talked to her in an unhurried way," Khan added. "He listened to her while she babbled and kept saying, 'I love you very much. I can't believe this.' And kept saying, 'I love you too. Don't worry. Everything will be okay.' That was just so moving."

A photo Khan posted on Twitter of her, Levy, and Rudd at her restaurant drew significant responses from fans delighting in the unlikely comedy pairing and at Rudd's seemingly eternal youth.

Khan posited that Rudd's youthful looks come from being "unbelievably kind."

"I think he's a man at peace, and that shows," she said.

