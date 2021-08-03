Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

(OFFICIAL) UPDATE 1 Fighting displaces 200,000 in Ethiopia's Amhara region -U.N. aid chief

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsFWw_0bGVfxhN00
A member of Amhara Special Forces stands guard along a street in Humera town, Ethiopia July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday 200,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region and 54,000 in its Afar region.

In recent weeks fighting has spread into the two regions neighbouring Tigray, where a war erupted eight months ago between Ethiopia's central government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

“We need 100 trucks a day going into Tigray to meet humanitarian needs," Griffiths told reporters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, adding that the number was a "calculated need" and not "over estimated."

The U.N. aid chief said also 122 trucks made it into Tigray in recent days.

The U.N. says that around 400,000 people are living in famine conditions in Tigray, and more than 90% of the population needs emergency food aid.

The United Nations children's agency warned last week that more than 100,000 children in Tigray could suffer life-threatening malnutrition in the next 12 months, a 10-fold increase in normal numbers.

Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta and Amhara spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh did not respond to requests for comment.

Spokespeople for the prime minister and a government task force on Tigray did not respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amhara#U N#Food Aid#Famine#U N#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Related
AfricaPublic Radio International PRI

Ethiopia suspends operations of aid groups

Ethiopia has suspended the aid operations of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council in its Tigray region. This comes as hundreds of thousands of people in the region live under the threat of starvation. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with William Davison from Crisis Group about the latest developments in the region.
Africacommunitynewscorp.com

Heavy fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Once again, bodies have been found in a river in the border area between Ethiopia, the hotly contested region of Tigray and Sudan. Two more dead have been discovered, the British BBC reported on Wednesday. The Setit River, called Tekeze in Ethiopia, flows in places on the border between Tigray and the Amhara region, also Ethiopia.
AfricaUN News Centre

Ethiopia: ‘Heartbreaking’ devastation in Tigray, says UN humanitarian chief

The new UN Emergency Relief Coordinator ended a six-day mission to Ethiopia with a fresh push to get badly needed food and other supplies into the embattled Tigray region. “We need to change the circumstances that have led to the slow movement of aid – we need the conflict to stop”, Martin Griffiths, who also heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said on Tuesday evening.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

USAID Head Pushes for Humanitarian Aid Access in Tigray

U.S. Agency for International Development head Samantha Power is set to meet Wednesday with officials in Ethiopia as the United States urges the government to allow clear access for humanitarian aid to the Tigray region. Power on Tuesday met with refugees in Sudan who have fled Tigray, and she reiterated...
AfricaBirmingham Star

UN: Fighting Displaces 200,000 in Ethiopia's Amhara Region

ADDIS ABABA - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday 200,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region and 54,000 in its Afar region. In recent weeks, fighting has spread into the two regions neighboring Tigray, where a war erupted eight months ago between Ethiopia's...
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Rebels vow to fight on until blockade ends

The commander of the rebel group in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray has told the BBC they will continue fighting until their terms for a ceasefire are met. Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae said the group aims to force the federal government to lift a blockade in the region and agree to a political solution to the crisis.
Worldkdal610.com

U.S. aid chief to travel to Ethiopia in diplomatic push on Tigray

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington is sending USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Ethiopia this week while warning of punitive measures if aid is unable to reach the Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are believed to be experiencing famine. A statement said Power will travel to Sudan and Ethiopia...
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Fighting escalates despite ceasefire

Intense fighting is being reported in Ethiopia's Amhara state - the latest sign that the war that erupted in the Tigray region in November is spreading. Federal forces as well as Amhara regional troops were involved in fighting Tigray rebels on three fronts, an Amhara official told the BBC. This...
CharitiesBirmingham Star

USAID Chief to Visit Ethiopia to Press for Tigray Aid

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power will visit Ethiopia next week to press for humanitarian access into conflict-battered Tigray as fears of famine grow, it was announced Thursday. Power will meet officials in Addis Ababa to "press for unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent famine in Tigray and...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

US genocide expert to press Ethiopia on Tigray aid blockade

The U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine. Samantha Power administrator of...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia's Somali region says town attacked, amid new local flare ups

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The local government in Ethiopia’s Somali region said on Tuesday militia from the neighbouring region of Afar had attacked and looted a town, the latest flare-up in a local boundary dispute that adds to broader tensions in the Horn of Africa nation. Ali Bedel, spokesperson for the...
AfricaTimes Daily

UN says its food aid runs out this week in Ethiopia's Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the United Nations World Food Program says the agency will “run out of food” in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region on Friday, while hundreds of thousands of people there face the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...

Comments / 0

Community Policy