As I write this at the end of July, we have learned that 55% of voters polled believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Really? The migrant situation at the border is horrendous with covid carrying individuals possibly infecting our citizens; many cities have multiple murders daily; spending on so-called infrastructure is out of sight; these are just a few of the atrocities this administration has created in six months of “leadership.” No wonder it looks so bad to so many.