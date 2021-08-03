Cancel
GasBuddy: Gas Prices Should Be Headed for a Decrease This Week

By John Herrick
WIBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE–Gas prices are likely heading for a decline this week, according to GasBuddy. They did go up last week, but that was mostly due to a price cycle, which could have been worse. “They did go up to $3.19, but now we’re starting to trend a little lower. The good...

Related
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
Trafficpncguam.com

Price of regular gas rises to $4.77 a gallon

Fuel prices have increased with regular gas rising to $4.77 per gallon. Mobil, as of Tues, Aug. 3, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.77 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow. This...
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Relief Coming For Gas Prices, But Be Patient

Retail gasoline prices may be on their way down in the United States as demand tapers off, but don’t expect prices to fall as fast as the price of oil, analysts told Zenger. A weekend decision by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, to allow for another 400,000 barrels of oil on the market took a toll on already-bruised crude oil prices.
Energy IndustryFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Are US gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is around $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
Trafficsentinelnow.com

Gas price hike explained

At the end of last week, Pennsylvanians were paying, on average, slightly more than $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. A week before, they paid slightly under $3.25; a month ago, $3.18; six months ago, $2.39 and a year ago, $2.43. In one year, the average price of regular gas has jumped more than 30 percent. And not surprisingly, blame is being placed on the current Democratic administration in Washington, D.C., just as fingers were pointed at Republicans in 2008 when the cost ballooned past $4 (and $5 for diesel fuel). Why has the fee for filling up escalated so notably in the past year? The reasons are varied, according to individuals close to either the motoring or petroleum industries. However, most of the contributing elements to gas prices are out of the U.S. government’s hands. Supply, Demand and the Cost of Crude Michael Butler, Mid-Atlantic executive director of the Consumer Energy Alliance (an advocacy group supporting affordable energy costs) cited supply and demand as key factors in prices being what they are right now. • With the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue in summer 2020, travel was ‘‘significantly less’’ and, with it, so was demand for fuel.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Slight Increases in Diesel, Gas Prices

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent to $3.34 per gallon on July 12, 90 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 8 cents to $3.59 per gallon, the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.91 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Midwest price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana gas price falling

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficNewsweek

What Impact Does the COVID Delta Variant Have on Gas Prices?

The nation's average gas price has fallen slightly after reaching high for 2021, according to data released on Monday. Both industry monitor GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association (AAA) attributed the decrease in price partly to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Last week, the nation's...
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
TrafficDaily News

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Trafficwvua23.com

Gas prices expected to drop after summer travel

In Alabama, the average price for gas is $2.82 per gallon, a steeper price than what many people are used to. Patrick Dehaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while this number may seem high for the state, gas prices appear to be stabilizing and should not see a significant increase anytime soon.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Rising gas prices may stabilize 'soon,' expert says

Prices at the pump appear to be on the rise again. However, some relief – although not much – may just be right around the corner. To date, gasoline demand has "likely" peaked as the price of oil continues to drop as global oil producers compromise on production levels, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
TrafficTimes and Democrat

Carolina gas prices dip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with gas prices in the Carolinas declining, as U.S. gasoline demand remained relatively flat and crude oil prices began to fluctuate. “It’s too early to determine if cheaper gas prices will be sustained or continue their...
Traffic95.3 MNC

GasBuddy: Pump prices to go down in coming days

Gas prices are expected to go down in the coming days. That’s due, in part, to OPEC coming to an agreement on oil production over the weekend and a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022,...
Trafficthelakewoodscoop.com

National Gas Price Average Up 40% since Start of the Year

Following the July 4th holiday weekend, the gas average in New Jersey has continued to rise, up another two cents since last week. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand jumped last week. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Trafficusf.edu

Gas Prices Dip Below $3 As Demand Holds Steady

Average Florida gasoline prices are back below $3 a gallon but are still up 91 cents from a year ago. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97, down four cents over the past two weeks, the AAA auto club said Monday. The numbers also show...

