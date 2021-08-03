Cancel
Source: Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Drummond agree to 1-year deal

By Tim Bontemps
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers and center Andre Drummond agreed on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will bring together Drummond, a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his career, and 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid. The two have a long history going up against one another several times a season over the past few years while Drummond was with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Detroit Pistons#Lakers#Sixers#The Phoenix Suns#Dnp#The Washington Wizards
Comments / 1

