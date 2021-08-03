Source: Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Drummond agree to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia 76ers and center Andre Drummond agreed on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will bring together Drummond, a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his career, and 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid. The two have a long history going up against one another several times a season over the past few years while Drummond was with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.www.espn.com
