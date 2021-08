Sunisa "Suni" Lee wowed audiences Thursday with her incredible all-around performance, snatching the gold medal for Team USA. "I was telling myself nothing more, nothing less, just do the same thing that I always do, telling myself to breathe because my heart was beating so fast," she told Hoda Kotb after her win. "I was so nervous, I just tell myself to go out there and give it my all because at this point there is no turning back."