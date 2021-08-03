Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

How Do We Solve the Homeless Problem in St. Cloud?

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today on WJON's 2-cent Tuesday program listeners weighed in on an increased homeless population in the St. Cloud area. The topic surfaced in part due to the Lincoln Center Homeless shelter on Lincoln Ave on the southeast side of St. Cloud. Listeners offered numerous theories as to why we have more homeless in the St. Cloud area. One listener felt some individuals just don't want to work and the lifestyle is why they continue to be homeless. Another caller felt many of the homeless have a mental illness that keeps them from staying employed. Others feel the access to free meals and shelter keeps the homeless from feeling the need to find work.

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
180
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Homeless Person#Wjon#Lincoln Center Homeless#St Cloud State#The Lincoln Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Lack of Trust A Reason to Not Get Vaccinated?

WJON listeners on 2-Cent Tuesday and What Up Wednesday addressed the reason for a large percentage of the population choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Listener reactions include a lack of trust of the Government, the media and top health officials. Regular listener Trucker Bob said the lack of trust of the Government didn't always exist in this country but since the President Johnson administration some American people don't trust what the Government tells us. Another listener indicated a lack of trust of top health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Other listeners indicated they weren't interested in getting the vaccine because mainstream media seems to be pushing the public to get the vaccine and they don't trust mainstream media.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

COVID-19 Cases at CentraCare Up This Week

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud Hospital now has 15 positive cases of COVID-19 with 5 of those in the ICU. Those numbers are up from the week before. He says the majority of cases in the hospital are unvaccinated people. Morris says it is rare for someone who is vaccinated to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms. He says they don't test people locally for whether they have the Delta variant or a different form of COVID-19 but those numbers are put together state wide. Morris says the state indicates that 75% of the new cases are the Delta variant. He says the Delta variant is more contagious and has shown that vaccinated aren't as protected from the Delta variant. Morris says a booster to protect vaccinated and unvaccinated people is in the works and could be available as early as this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy