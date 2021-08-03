Los Angeles Lakers: Grading first 4 signings of 2021 NBA Free Agency
Looking to jump right back into contention next season, the Los Angeles Lakers are certainly having themselves an eventful offseason. They started things off with a bang by trading for 2016-17 league MVP Russell Westbrook in a package centered around Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-pope, and Montrezl Harrell last week. Although they had to sever ties with several key contributors, the addition of Westbrook has given the Lakers a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, forming a trio that one might already consider the current title favorites for next season.hoopshabit.com
Comments / 0