Check Out The Rustic Family Room In This Huge Sioux Falls Home

I'm a fan of the Riverview Heights area of Sioux Falls. It's like a little wooded area right in the heart of Sioux Falls. Bordered by Kiwanis Avenue on the west, Western Avenue to the east (got that?), 18th Street to the north, and 22nd Street to the south, Riverview Heights features some of the most desirable properties in Sioux Falls. The streets wind through the neighborhood with houses tucked in between trees, it feels like you are in the country.