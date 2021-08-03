Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Check Out The Rustic Family Room In This Huge Sioux Falls Home

By Chuck Wood
Posted by 
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a fan of the Riverview Heights area of Sioux Falls. It's like a little wooded area right in the heart of Sioux Falls. Bordered by Kiwanis Avenue on the west, Western Avenue to the east (got that?), 18th Street to the north, and 22nd Street to the south, Riverview Heights features some of the most desirable properties in Sioux Falls. The streets wind through the neighborhood with houses tucked in between trees, it feels like you are in the country.

kikn.com

Comments / 0

Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Living Space#Single Family Home#Wood Paneling#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Do You Know The Season Limit On South Dakota Jackalopes?

South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore, The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, The Badlands, and of course the jumpin' Jackalope. Hundreds of thousands of tourists have traveled the roads of South Dakota and pulled over to shop at Wall Drug. And several folks have seen the Jackalope head mounts that hang on the Wall Drug walls and wondered where exactly do they roam in the state.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Top 5 Hotels in Sioux Falls You Recommend

According to TripAdvisor, here is how the top hotels in Sioux Falls were ranked by travelers visiting the Sioux Empire. Of the 60+ hotels in the Sioux Falls metro, we have learned what you think the top lodgers are. And with the help of Experience Sioux Falls, you will find even more about our city's thousands of rooms to choose from.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Welcome to The New KIKN 99.1 & 100.5

For the past 25 plus years, Kickin' 100.5, [Kickin' Country] has been a mainstay FM Radio Station for listeners in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. Kickin' 100.5 is a 100,000-watt powerhouse radio station with a tower and transmitter located about 7 miles south of Salem, South Dakota. Now, just like excited homeowners adding on to at their homes, we are proud to announce that we are expanding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy