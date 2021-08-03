Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Injuries and an Underwhelming Deadline Have Dealt the Padres Significant Blows

By Jay Jaffe
fangraphs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticularly when measured against their competitors in the NL West, the Padres did not have a very good trade deadline — or even a good July. While they added depth to their infield, outfield, and bullpen with a trio of trades, none of those were impact moves. Everything they did was overshadowed by their failure to reach the finish line on a deal for Max Scherzer that was reported as “close” by multiple reporters on Thursday night. Ultimately, though, the three-time Cy Young winner went to the division rival Dodgers in a move that turn(er)ed out to be bigger than anyone expected. Beyond that, the Padres could only watch as the Giants landed slugger Kris Bryant. And to add injuries to insult, the deadline dust had barely settled when San Diego had to place both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack on the Injured List on Saturday.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Ryan Weathers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Rockies#Reds#Giants#Athletic#Mri#Acl#Era#Nl Mvp#Drs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBchatsports.com

Wild west: Why the Giants, Dodgers and Padres have the most to gain at MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is supposed to be a time of possibility, a checkpoint when stars can flip teams’ fortunes in one fell swoop. But here’s a hard truth to hear as MLB approaches this season's Friday cutoff: The playoff race is mostly over, especially in the National League. The question of who’s making October? Not much of a question.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres trade deadline: 3 dream starting pitchers to target

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The San Diego Padres aren’t going to sit on their hands and hope for the best in the second half in their bid to win a very competitive National League West. They’ve already been active as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Friday, July 30.
MLBnumberfire.com

San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. receives a breather on Friday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will be kept on San Diego's bench after Ha-Seong Kim was announced as Friday's starting shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 205 batted balls this season, Tatis Jr. has produced a...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Fade the Padres in first game after trade deadline shopping spree

The San Diego Padres will play their first game Tuesday since acquiring infielder Adam Frazier and will look to his bat to help solve the riddle that is Oakland rookie James Kaprielian. Opponents are hitting .202 off Kaprielian this season. In 12 starts, the former Yankees No. 1 pick has...
MLBVacaville Reporter

SF Giants have one trade deadline asset the Padres, Dodgers may avoid using

When the Oakland A’s made the shocking trade to send former top prospect Jesús Luzardo to the Marlins in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte on Wednesday, the transaction served as a reminder of an often overlooked aspect of the deadline. Cash is king. The Marlins were able to convince the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Padres, Pirates Agree To Significant Trade

With a 38-60 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be going nowhere fast this season. So they’ve decided to move one of their few stars as the trade deadline approaches. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the Pirates are getting three players back in exchange.
MLBchatsports.com

All of the Padres rumors we’re tracking at the MLB trade deadline

Texas Rangers starer Kyle Gibson. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. San Diego Padres trade rumors have been frequent and intriguing all month, but with the July 30 MLB trade deadline now upon us expect them to get even more exciting. So far, the Padres have acquired reliever Daniel Hudson...
MLBmasnsports.com

Eight veterans in total dealt before deadline (updated)

When the clock reached 4 p.m. and it was all said and done, the Nationals had traded away eight veterans off their 2021 roster, four of them key contributors to the club’s World Series title only 21 months ago. In their place will come 12 prospects of varying pedigrees from six other organizations, all of them now trying to win this season while the Nats begin a rebuild they hope is neither too long nor too painful.
MLBMLB

Taking stock of Padres' Deadline options

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres didn't get Joey Gallo, and now they won’t get Max Scherzer either, it seems. The Nationals' ace appears to be headed to the Dodgers in a blockbuster that also includes shortstop Trea Turner, though neither club has confirmed the deal. That's two of San Diego's...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres stand pat as other contenders acquire All-Stars at trade deadline

The team that ran away from the field at the trade deadline last year got lapped this time. The Padres weren’t running with the same intent. They didn’t exactly wave their competitors past voluntarily, but neither did they seem to throw up their hands in vehement protest or reach too far out of their comfort zone to stop anyone.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves with apparent injury

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. appeared to hurt his left shoulder or arm Friday, prompting his to leave the Padres' home game against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning. With Tatis on first base after a single, Manny Machado hit a grounder that kicked away from Rockies third...
MLBMLB

Tatis’ injury caps rough Trade Deadline day

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres missed out on a chance to land a starter at the Trade Deadline, then saw their own starter surrender eight runs in a 9-4 loss to the Rockies at Petco Park -- but that wasn’t the worst of it on Friday. This was ... On...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

A.J. Preller and the Padres swing and miss as deadline passes

The Padres came close to several big names on the trade market but did not close the deal. When the week started, most pundits tabbed the Padres as the main team to watch, heading to Friday’s trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller has a reputation around the league as a swashbuckling wheeler-and-dealer. His shopping spree ahead of the 2015 season earned him the nickname “Rockstar GM.” After that failed, one of the trades turned into Fernando Tatis Jr, perhaps one of the best trades (or worst, for the White Sox) in Major League Baseball history. Then last year, after the Padres made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, he made a flurry of moves in the winter to bring in the likes of Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove. Fans rejoiced as the team got better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy