Army, Texas State schedule home-and-home football series for 2029, 2030

The Army Black Knights and the Texas State Bobcats have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2029 and 2030, it was announced on Monday. The series will begin with Army traveling to face Texas State at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The two-game series will conclude with the Black Knights hosting the Bobcats the following season at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2030.