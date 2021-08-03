VIDEO: Unruly Passenger Taped To Seat After Attacking Flight Attendants

A woman was physically restrained to her chair with strips of duct tape aboard an American Airlines flight, the company says, after she allegedly tried to open the plane’s door while the craft was in flight and assaulted a crew member.Video of the shocking scene was initially posted on TikTok, and made its way to Twitter on Sunday. The original video was not immediately locatable at the time of this article’s publication.In a statement to The Independent, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed that an unnamed woman was restrained by crew members on board a late-night flight from Dallas, Texas to...