VIDEO: Unruly Passenger Taped To Seat After Attacking Flight Attendants
A crazy encounter between an unruly passenger and flight attendants during a flight to South Florida was caught on camera, according to Local 10. The fight reportedly escalated to the point where the man had to be duct-taped to his seat until his arrest in Miami, which was also captured on video. The incident went down Saturday (July 31) during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to the Magic City.y100.iheart.com
