Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

VIDEO: Unruly Passenger Taped To Seat After Attacking Flight Attendants

Posted by 
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A crazy encounter between an unruly passenger and flight attendants during a flight to South Florida was caught on camera, according to Local 10. The fight reportedly escalated to the point where the man had to be duct-taped to his seat until his arrest in Miami, which was also captured on video. The incident went down Saturday (July 31) during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to the Magic City.

y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
953
Followers
573
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman duct-taped to seat after biting flight attendant, trying to open plane’s door, airline says

A woman was physically restrained to her chair with strips of duct tape aboard an American Airlines flight, the company says, after she allegedly tried to open the plane’s door while the craft was in flight and assaulted a crew member.Video of the shocking scene was initially posted on TikTok, and made its way to Twitter on Sunday. The original video was not immediately locatable at the time of this article’s publication.In a statement to The Independent, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed that an unnamed woman was restrained by crew members on board a late-night flight from Dallas, Texas to...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Flight Delays, Cancelations Frustrating Passengers At South Florida Airports

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s happening more often, where unruly passengers are misbehaving on planes. One of the latest incidents was on a Frontier Airlines flight to Miami. Max Berry is accused of groping flight attendants, then punching one in the face while being subdued. Eventually, he was taped to his seat. “It tracks what we’ve seen on other flights. We’ve seen flight attendants take the brunt of passenger frustration,” said David Slotnick with the aviation website, “The Points Guy.” According to a recent survey from the Association of Flight Attendants, it found that 85 percent of flight attendants dealt...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Comedian goes viral with hilarious spoof interview after pretending to be flight attendant who duct-taped passenger

A comedian has gone viral after posting a spoof interview pretending to be the flight attendant who duct-taped a passenger to his airline seat.The story came about when 22-year-old Maxwell Berry was accused of sexually assaulting two female flight attendants.On the Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami, Berry then assaulted a male flight attendant while shouting that his parents were millionaires.Social media footage showed the man swinging a punch at the flight attendant before being physically restrained and duct-taped to his seat by the flight attendant he attempted to assault.Impersonating the flight attendant who duct-taped him, YouTube personality...
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Florida Woman Dragged Off Flight After Allegedly Spitting On Passengers

Authorities said a Florida woman was forcibly removed from a flight after she allegedly refused to wear a mask, according to WFLA. On July 9, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang was reportedly on a flight leaving Fort Myers but found to be violating the plane's mask rules. Federal law requires all passengers to wear approved face coverings aboard flights.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Doctor says she was ‘humiliated’ by flight attendant over daughter’s dirty diaper and placed on no-fly list

A doctor has accused a Mesa Airlines flight attendant of “humiliating” her over her daughter’s dirty diaper, and then later informing her that she had been placed on a no-fly list as a result of the “biohazard”.The incident occured Friday, according to Farah Naz Khan, an endocrinologist from Seattle, who was flying on a Mesa Airlines flight, contracted by United Airlines’ express network, from Kalispell, Montana, to Houston, Texas, with her husband and one-year-old daughter.According to Khan, who described the experience on social media and to NBC News, halfway through the flight, she brought her daughter to the back bathroom...
Austin, TXPosted by
Fox News

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
LifestyleNewsweek

Five Men Arrested After Refusing To Wear Masks on Spirit Airlines Flight

A group of men were arrested at a Florida airport after a fracas sparked by their refusal to wear masks inside a plane spilled over inside the terminal. The five men from New Jersey were on board the Spirit Airlines flight last Friday night when they were asked to leave the plane because of a "mask violation" inside the aircraft, Local 10 reported.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

VIDEO: American Airlines Denies Boarding To Abusive Passenger

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Chalk one up for the airlines. I have to tell you, I’m so sick and tired of reading about and seeing poorly mannered, entitled people travel that I’m happy to see airlines sticking up for what’s right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy