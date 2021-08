If you have extra space in your home, garage, attic, or shed, there’s money to be had. Think of an Airbnb, but instead of people it’s for stuff. First off, if you have extra space around your home or property, count your blessings. As I like to say, you couldn’t get a breath of air in our storage shed, or closets, or under the bed for that matter. The people at Neighbor have come up with an innovative idea for those who have the much desired space to store things or for those of us looking for places to put all our stuff.