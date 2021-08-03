Acclaimed top-down racer Art of Rally comes to Xbox and Switch next week
Developer Funselektor Labs acclaimed minimalist racer, Art of Rally, will finally be making its way to Switch and Xbox next Thursday, 12th August. Art of Rally, which initially launched on PC toward the end of last year, delivers a top-down, faintly retro twist on the rally racing formula, sending players careening across low-poly renditions of Finland, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Sardinia as they tackle its 60 rally stages.www.eurogamer.net
Comments / 0