Oak Ridge, TN

US Rowing Championships returning to Oak Ridge, heavy traffic expected around Melton Lake

By Hannah Moore
WATE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Rowing Masters National Rowing Championships are coming back to Oak Ridge. The competition will be held on the Melton Lake rowing course from Aug. 12-15. The Oak Ridge Rowing Association last hosted the event in 2017. Competitors aged 21 and up will come from all over the United States to compete. For many, it will be their first big regatta in two years.

