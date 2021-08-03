NASA, Boeing Ready To Launch Starliner Spaceship After Delay

CHICAGO (CBS) — NASA and Chicago-based Boeing are counting down to a high stakes test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner spaceship.

It’s a do-over following a launch 18 months ago that was derailed by software problems. For Tuesday’s launch, Boeing has to prove its Starliner can fly safely to and from the International Space Station before astronauts are cleared for future trips.

The pressure is on the plane maker, one of two companies awarded multi-billion dollar contracts by NASA in 2014 to transport astronauts to the International Space Station.

The other company, SpaceX, has already flown 10 astronauts on three flights over the last year.