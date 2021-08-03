Franklin County chase ends in arrest, DUI charge

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen faces charges after leading police on a high-speed chase across Franklin County Monday night. Swanton Police say it started around 11:30 p.m. when they came across a pickup doing donuts in the parking lot of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-Saint Louis Church in Swanton Village. When officers tried to pull the truck over, officers say the driver crashed into a utility pole and then took off, leading them on a 17-mile chase with speeds reaching 80 mph. Police say the pickup crashed near the intersection of Gillin and Rugg Roads.