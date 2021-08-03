Here’s How To Remove Your Child From Palm Beach County Schools

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has received a significant number of requests from parents wondering how to withdraw their children from the Palm Beach County School District.

Many of the parents asking are frustrated — some even scared — by the school district’s inability to impose a mask mandate, or provide COVID-19 safety rules and regulations just days before the school year gets underway.

School is set to start one week from today, on August 10th.

To remove your child from the Palm Beach County School District, there is no form. Instead, you should reach out to your principal or assistant principal and ask for the for the current steps. It may be as easy an email.

If you are interested in enrolling in virtual school, this link will take you to the Palm Beach Virtual School . This link will take you to Florida’s Virtual School .

While Palm Beach Virtual and Florida Virtual should be no-cost options, there are several paid options as well. We are not endorsing any, but mention that K12 is highly regarded.

Whatever you choose, we encourage you to make the decision promptly.

