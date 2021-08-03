Madeline Manning-Mims watches Athing Mu end Olympic gold medal drought for U.S.

After more than 50 years, an American is once again taking home gold in the 800-meter race at the Olympics.

Madeline Manning-Mims watched the race Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Athing Mu crossed the finish line in Tokyo, becoming the first American to win gold in the race since Manning-Mims's landmark Olympic run in 1968.

"I've been waiting for 53 years for an American woman to rise up," Manning-Mims says.

2 News Oklahoma's Chris DiMaria watched Mu's race alongside Manning-Mims.

"She's running my race," Manning-Mims cheered as Mu outran her competition, leading through to the end.

Mu finished with a time of 1:55.21, breaking teammate Ajee Wilson's all-time U.S. best from 2017.

"I'm so proud of you, I love you, I love you," Manning-Mims said to the American team.

Manning-Mims was the first American woman to win gold in the 800-meter race at the Olympics, and held the Olympic Record, World Record and American Record for 15 years.

She returned to the Olympic podium in 1972 with a silver medal as a member of the 1,600-meter relay team.

She's a member of the National and Olympic Halls of Fame, and was honored as an Olympic Legend at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Her career brought her to Tulsa where she served six years as a chaplain to the WNBA Shock team and earned Masters of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry degree from Oral Roberts University.

She's now an author, motivational speaker and recording artist who found her place in the Tulsa Jazz Hall of Fame.

