County reports death of unvaccinated man, 163 new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 163 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since midnight the previous day. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 73,869.

The Health Department received one new death certificate during the past day. An unvaccinated man in his 40s passed away. There have been 738 deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse briefed the county board of commissioners this morning on the current status of COVID-19 rates in the county on Tuesday morning. Watch below or on our Facebook page .

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy with 297 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 74% rate with 86 beds available. There were 81 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 29 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There were no additional COVID-19 persons of interest, which generally means they are waiting for test results. Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to a press release from Dr. Lindsey Huse, Health Director, the county has recorded a rise in participation at vaccine clinics during the past week.

Here is where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday: