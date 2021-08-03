Cancel
58-year-old man identified as driver killed in far east El Paso rollover crash

By Jim Parker
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas – A 58-year-old man was identified by sheriff's deputies Tuesday as the driver killed in a far east El Paso rollover car crash earlier this week.

Obdulio Huiton died at the scene of Sunday morning's crash in the 16200 block of Montana Avenue.

Investigators didn't indicate what caused Huiton's car to flip over; it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A woman passenger in the car was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with what were described as non-life threatening injuries; her identity wasn't released.

