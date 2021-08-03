Gartner (IT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, View Up
IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.24 beat the consensus mark by 28.7% and increased 86.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.17 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.1% and improved 20% year over year on a reported basis and 15.9% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0