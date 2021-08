It was supposed to be a somber day, a national day of reckoning for the crimes of the past. This month, France commemorated the 79th anniversary of the infamous “Vél d’Hiv” roundup during World War II, when French police arrested and detained more than 13,000 Parisian Jews in a stadium not far from the Eiffel Tower. Most were ultimately deported to Nazi concentration camps; the vast majority were murdered. The Vél d’Hiv remains one of the darkest days in French history, and rightly so.