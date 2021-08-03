Kratom: What Does Science Say About the Controversial Botanical?
In the late 1990s, years before powdered kratom leaves became a commodity at smoke shops throughout the Western world, Duncan Macrae went searching for Mitragyna speciosa in the jungles of Borneo. The enigmatic Scott had lived in Bali for more than a decade. In the 1980s, he discovered a new species of monitor lizard and helped create the Bali reptile park. Now his attention was diverted to a new adventure. A few lines in an obscure anthropological article had captured his imagination. He was determined to seek out a tropical evergreen tree that Thai people had long used to ameliorate the symptoms of opium withdrawal.www.discovermagazine.com
Comments / 0