University of Mississippi unveils new license plate design

By News Release
Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423OOP_0bGVbXnl00

Starting this week, University of Mississippi alumni and supporters who live in Mississippi can purchase an updated Ole Miss affinity license plate.

The new Mississippi license plate features the addition of "Hotty Toddy" across the bottom and an updated Ole Miss script logo to the left of the plate number.

"It's important to have this plate out there so our alumni can show their pride in the university," said Kirk Purdom, executive director of alumni affairs. "But also, the proceeds help our students here directly."

The plate can be purchased at any Mississippi county tax office for an additional $51. For every purchase, $32.50 returns to the university to fund the Herb Dewees Alumni Scholarship and beautification efforts in the Grove and University Circle.

The Herb Dewees Alumni Scholarship is given to lineal descendants of Ole Miss alumni. The fund awarded more than $300,000 last year, Purdom said.

To learn more about purchasing a new Ole Miss license plate or to check out other states where Ole Miss license plates are available, visit the Ole Miss Alumni Association website.

