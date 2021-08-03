Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Deaths of 2 found in KCK apartment investigated as homicides

By Hailey Godburn
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Kansas City, Kansas, police are now investigating two residents’ deaths as homicides.

Police said 22-year-old Heather Miller and 24-year-old Jordan Horton were found dead inside a unit at the Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments near North 70th Terrace and Riverview Avenue on July 29.

Miller’s family asked police to check on the pair after not hearing from them for about five days.

KCKPD said they had been dead for several days before they were found.

Police didn’t release the nature of Miller and Horton’s deaths, and there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

Information leading to an arrest could bring a reward up to $25,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

