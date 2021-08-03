Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy will incur some cost in replacing Freedom-variant LCS combining gears

By Megan Eckstein
Navy Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy will bear some portion of the cost to replace faulty combining gears on the Freedom-variant littoral combat ships – the exact amount is being negotiated with Freedom LCS builder Lockheed Martin – in an unexpected bill that contributed to the Navy asking to decommission two hulls it commissioned less than five years ago.

www.navytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Lcs#U S Navy Ships#The U S Navy#Freedom Lcs#The Navy League#Defense News#Austal Usa#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Degraded U.S. shipbuilding industry hobbles Navy quest for bigger fleet to counter China, Russia

America’s dwindling domestic shipbuilding industry has lawmakers worried about the Navy’s ability to keep up with China and Russia. Now that China has surpassed the U.S. to have the world’s largest navy, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that the service must make strides toward building a larger fleet. Reaching the goal, however, is hobbled by a domestic shipbuilding industry that has been in decline since the mid-1990s.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

The Navy Built a Ship That Looks Like Noah's Ark

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of a brick-shaped vessel known as a berthing barge. Berthing barges are designed to house sailors when their ships are laid up. The ship, which looks like Noah’s Ark, is headed to Japan to join the U.S. 7th Fleet. One of the most unusual...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

There's 'something wrong with our bloody ships today'

At the Battle of Jutland in 1916, as two of his battlecruisers exploded under withering fire from the German High Seas Fleet, Royal Navy Vice Admiral Sir David Beatty in desperation said, “There seems to be something wrong with our bloody ships today.”. Ironically, as the nominee to become the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday. The APL 67-class "berthing barge," 269 feet long and 68.7 feet wide, will travel to Naval Base San Diego, and...
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The US Navy Is Reversing Its Fighter-Jet Design Philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

This Is The Navy's Timeline For Ridding Itself Of Four More Littoral Combat Ships

The Navy wants to decommission another four LCS warships, the youngest of which has served for less than four years. The latest blow has been struck to the U.S. Navy’s troubled Littoral Combat Ship, or LCS, program, with the service’s announcement that it wants to get rid of another four of the warships by March 22 next year. This is in addition to the first two LCS ships that are already heading to a very early retirement. The Navy has put this proposed timeline on the deactivation of three Freedom class variants, USS Fort Worth (LCS-3), USS Detroit (LCS-7), and USS Little Rock (LCS-9), and one Independence class vessel, USS Coronado (LCS-4). The youngest of these — USS Little Rock — will only have been in service for a little over four years when it’s withdrawn.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

The Pentagon wants to upsize its naval ghost fleet

This story originally featured on The War Zone. The Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office, or SCO, is adding two more unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, to its secretive Ghost Fleet Overlord program, which it is running in conjunction with the U.S. Navy. In addition to the pair of new ships, SCO has announced that it will transfer the two existing USVs it has been testing to the Navy in January 2022.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

First woman completes Navy elite training for Seals, other units

The first woman has completed the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare training, making her eligible for joining elite commando units, such as the SEALs. In its announcement, the Pentagon said the unnamed woman was among 17 graduates of Crewman Qualification Training Class 115 that finished the Naval Special Warfare evaluation. In...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Navy's Top Admiral Said SEALs Had 'Character and Ethics' Issues

The Navy's highest-ranking officer acknowledged on Monday that the branch's elite warfighting unit, the SEALs, had a problem with character and ethics. Speaking at the annual Sea Air Space conference at a convention center just outside of Washington, D.C., Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday noted that the special warfare community underwent "a comprehensive review" that he likened to the review the surface warfare community conducted after the collisions of the Fitzgerald and the McCain. That review looked at the collisions the two destroyers had with merchant ships in 2017 that claimed the lives of 17 sailors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy