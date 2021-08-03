Cancel
Gwen Maly Named Mountain West Female Student-Athlete of the Year

By Frank Mercogliano
golobos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Gwen Maly, who helped UNM to a 2021 Mountain West championship and a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, has been named the 2020-21 Mountain West Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She becomes the eighth Lobo to ever earn the honor and the fourth woman. She also is the first women’s soccer player in the history of the Mountain West to ever be named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

