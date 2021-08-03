Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania roadwork firm to pay $20M in workers’ retirement theft case

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
HARRISBURG — A major Pennsylvania heavy equipment contractor is agreeing to pay restitution of more than $20 million over allegations it illegally diverted pension money and other benefits from its workers.

State College-based Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. pleaded no contest to four counts of theft at the Centre County Courthouse on Tuesday.

It’s also agreeing to have a court-appointed corporate monitor perform oversight. State prosecutors say the company’s illegal actions affected more than a thousand workers, cutting into their retirement funds.

Hawbaker is an excavation, highway construction and quarry business. A public relations company working with Hawbaker’s attorney says a statement will be issued later Tuesday.

