Simone Biles feels ‘hurt’ over quit accusations

Simone Biles is “hurt” that people thought she had quit the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 24-year-old gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals last week due to mental health issues and the twisties – which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air – and she’s devastated that her fans accused her of taking the easy way out because it wasn’t an “easy decision” to withdraw from the competition that she had been working hard for over the last five years.