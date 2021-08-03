WATCH: “Your Drug Dealers Are Trying To Kill You” Pasco Deputy Saves Man Who Overdosed

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Deputies in Pasco County helped save a man that was camped in the woods and overdosed on Fentanyl.

According to investigators, a Pasco Sheriff’s deputy responded to an overdose in a wooded area off of Hicks Rd. on Saturday, July 31st, at approximately 1 p.m.

The deputy located an adult male who was experiencing an overdose after taking fentanyl.

With quick action, the deputy used Narcan and sternum rubs to help the individual regain consciousness.

After several minutes, the individual was able to walk to a stretcher with the assistance of Pasco County Fire Rescue.

If you are suffering from addiction, you are not alone, please seek help from one of our community partners.

Resources are available at this link: https://www.pascosheriff.com/MENTALHEALTH.html

