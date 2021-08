Activision Blizzard has offered forth its initial salvo of sacrificial lambs. Blizzard President J. Allen “I despise frat boy culture/Heroes of the Storm killer/half-hearted Hearthstone debacle apologizer” (what a mark in just a few years!) Brack and the head of Blizzard HR are out. But CEO Bobby Kotick and several other Activision actors are still very much in, controlling the Blizzard strings from above. That lineup includes Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs Frances “Fran” Townsend, who has been on an anti-apology tour for about a straight week now (nice work, Fran).