Pittsburgh, PA

Cafetano to bring a farm-to-cup coffee experience with new shop and roastery in the Strip District

By Tim Schooley
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — When it comes to testifying to the quality of his product, Mirko Cuculiza can trace the origins of his coffee more than 1,700 miles away to his family’s third-generation farm in Honduras.

So when Cuculiza and his team soon open their new Cafetano Pittsburgh coffee shop and roastery at 1601 Penn Ave. in the coming weeks, they’ll be serving up their own coffee, offering a farm-to-cup experience unlikely to be found elsewhere in the region.

Cuculiza acknowledges that Pittsburgh wasn’t the likeliest place for Cafetano to expand, given the shop’s presence is most established in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, while Miami has also been a familiar city to the venture.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

