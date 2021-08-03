Community mourns passing of Gladys Friedel, longtime Perry Hall community leader

PERRY HALL, MD—A longtime Perry Hall icon has passed away. Gladys Friedel, a leader in in the local Girl Scout community for more than fifty years, has died.

Back in October, Delegate Joe Boteler and Councilman David Marks recognized Friedel for a half-century of service to the Girl Scouts of America.

Friedel served as a mentor to thousands of Girl Scouts in northeastern Baltimore County. She was also a past recipient of the Citizen of the Year award from the Perry Hall Improvement Association.

She also was a Cub Scout leader and trainer, School Board President at St. Joseph School in Fullerton, and her husband and oldest son were both police officers with the Maryland State Police.

“Rest peacefully Mrs. Gladys. You carried out your duty faithfully and with love and we are so thankful,” said BCPS School Board Member Julie Henn, to whom Friedel was a Girl Scout mentor. “My condolences to Mrs. Gladys’ family, friends, and Girl Scout family.”

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Gladys Friedel,” said Councilman David Marks. “Delegate Joe Boteler and I recognized her in October for her decades of leadership; she set an example for countless girls and young women, and was recognized as a Citizen of the Year by the Perry Hall Improvement Association. Sympathies to her family and friends.”