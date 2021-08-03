Prairie Village councilwoman calls for mask ordinance

View more in
Prairie Village, KS
KSHB 41 Action News
Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Platte County, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Masks to be optional in Platte County outside KCMO limits
With most residents loudly in favor of keeping masking optional, the Platte County Health Department Board of Trustees voted to keep mask wearing optional.
Wyandotte County, KS|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Wyandotte County commissioners approve mask mandate
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Commissioners voted to reinstate a mask mandate.
Kansas City, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
JoCo commissioners pass mask mandate for younger students
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners passed a mask mandate for kindergarten through 6th grade students.
Jackson County, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Jackson County moves forward with indoor mask requirement
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said Wednesday he plans to issue a public health order requiring masks in public indoor spaces.
Kansas City, KS|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
A guide to KC-area school district mask policies
Schools in Missouri and Kansas are preparing to open for another school year, as the delta variant has caused concern in both states. KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of all the masking policies in districts across the Kansas City-area.
Kansas City, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
BPU extends residential utility disconnect moratorium
The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities is extending its residential utility disconnection moratorium.
Johnson County, KS|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Thursday meetings could be pivotal in KC-area mask mandates
Thursday could prove to be an important day regarding to mask mandates and recommendations in the Kansas City area. Several school boards, county commissions and health departments are set to discuss masking protocols Thursday.
Independence, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Independence drops mask mandate for public buildings
While mask wearing is still strongly encouraged in indoor spaces in Independence, the city’s mayor announced Tuesday they will no longer be required in city buildings.
Kansas City, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
GS Labs alleges CARES Act violation in Blue KC countersuit
A Lee’s Summit-based medical testing lab has countersued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, claiming the health insurance company violated the federal CARES Act and “filed a meritless lawsuit” when contesting reimbursement costs of COVID-19 tests.
Lee's Summit, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Lee's Summit R-7 School District to implement mask mandate
The Lee's Summit R-7 School District Board of Education met to discuss whether or not it will implement a mask mandate for students.
Wyandotte County, KS|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Wyandotte County to consider mask mandate at special meeting
The Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, will consider a mask mandate at a special meeting Thursday night.
Shawnee, KS|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
SMSD board passes pre-K through 12th grade masking policy
Following the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners’ decision to implement a mask mandate for students kindergarten through 6th grade, the Shawnee Mission School District took it a step further.
Missouri State|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
MO lawmaker calls for special session to stop vaccine manda
On Wednesday, a Missouri lawmaker called on Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to prevent employers from mandating employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kansas City, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Shuttered venues grants bring $50M in relief to Kansas City
Relief has finally arrived for entertainment venues and production companies through the Kansas City region that were crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of millions in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants.
Kansas City, MO|Posted byCNN
400-pound statue stolen from Kansas City, Missouri, park
Where there were once three statues — depicting a scene from the founding of Kansas City, Missouri — one is now missing on Northeast Chouteau Trafficway near Northeast Parvin Road. "If you go down Chouteau Trafficway, and you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't even notice," said Mark McHenry, co-chair...
Missouri State|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
MO senator requests special session to end vaccine mandates
A Missouri state senator from Harrisonville has called for a special session to prevent employers from requiring employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Saint Louis, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
St. Louis health leaders warn of COVID-19 increase in kids
St. Louis-area health leaders are asking adults to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect children as hospitals report admitting more young patients with the disease, including some in intensive care.
Kansas City, KS|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
KCK Mayor David Alvey seeks reelection against Tyrone Garner
In his reelection bid, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey will face newcomer and Army veteran Tyrone Garner.
Kansas City, MO|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
KC-area doctors discuss mask myths ahead of back-to-school
Kansas City-area doctors are de-bunking some common myths around masks as children and families prepare to head back to school.
Public Health|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
Judge’s ruling puts STL County mask mandate on pause
A legal back and forth on whether a mask mandate is legal in St Louis County took another turn Tuesday when a circuit court judge issued a temporary restraining order on the mandate.
Comments / 1