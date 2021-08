OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several Oklahoma House Democrats are calling for Governor Stitt to reinstate the emergency declaration for COVID-19 after several school districts announced they will not quarantine students who have been exposed to COVID-19. State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said “after speaking to leadership in some of these districts, it is becoming clear that they are following guidance from the state health department, which is concerning since the policies are not consistent with CDC guidelines. Stillwater is an education town, and the lack of consistent and fact-based policy from state leadership has left our entire community exposed and unprepared for this growing COVID wave."